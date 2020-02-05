Sanofi (SNY) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Feb 5th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect Sanofi to post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE SNY opened at $48.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.19 and a 200 day moving average of $46.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $51.84.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SNY. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.33.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Earnings History for Sanofi (NYSE:SNY)

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Carlisle Companies to Release Earnings on Thursday
Carlisle Companies to Release Earnings on Thursday
Engie Given a €18.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts
Engie Given a €18.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts
Ball Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday
Ball Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday
Sanofi to Release Earnings on Thursday
Sanofi to Release Earnings on Thursday
Natus Medical Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Natus Medical Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Kellogg to Release Earnings on Thursday
Kellogg to Release Earnings on Thursday


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report