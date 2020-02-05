Sanofi (SNY) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect Sanofi to post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE SNY opened at $48.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.19 and a 200 day moving average of $46.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $51.84.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SNY. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.33.

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.