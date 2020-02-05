Natus Medical (NTUS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NTUS opened at $31.82 on Wednesday. Natus Medical has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $34.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -44.19 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

In other news, CEO Jonathan Kennedy sold 6,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total transaction of $210,813.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,681,829.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Natus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

About Natus Medical

Natus Medical Incorporated provides neurology, newborn care, and hearing and balance assessment healthcare products and services worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases, and balance and mobility disorders.

