Kellogg (K) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Kellogg (NYSE:K) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect Kellogg to post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $68.68 on Wednesday. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $51.34 and a fifty-two week high of $71.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $6,339,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 600,000 shares of company stock worth $40,351,000 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

K has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Edward Jones raised Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Kellogg from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.12.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

