Kellogg (K) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Kellogg (NYSE:K) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect Kellogg to post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NYSE:K opened at $68.68 on Wednesday. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $51.34 and a fifty-two week high of $71.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.52.
In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $6,339,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 600,000 shares of company stock worth $40,351,000 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.
Kellogg Company Profile
Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.
Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.