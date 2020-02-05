BCE (BCE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Feb 5th, 2020

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:BCE opened at $47.21 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.56. BCE has a 1 year low of $42.74 and a 1 year high of $49.58.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of BCE from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.73.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

