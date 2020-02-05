GrafTech International (EAF) to Release Earnings on Thursday

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect GrafTech International to post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.04). GrafTech International had a net margin of 41.87% and a negative return on equity of 97.65%. The firm had revenue of $420.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect GrafTech International to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get GrafTech International alerts:

NYSE EAF opened at $11.04 on Wednesday. GrafTech International has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $15.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.72.

EAF has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered GrafTech International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine lowered GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GrafTech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

In other news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 30,223,546 shares of GrafTech International stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total transaction of $396,835,158.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About GrafTech International

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.