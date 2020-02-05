ArcelorMittal (MT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect ArcelorMittal to post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $16.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.70 billion. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 4.20%. ArcelorMittal’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts expect ArcelorMittal to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MT opened at $15.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 2.48. ArcelorMittal has a 1 year low of $12.53 and a 1 year high of $24.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.75.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Societe Generale cut ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Commerzbank cut ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on ArcelorMittal from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

