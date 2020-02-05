ArcelorMittal (MT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect ArcelorMittal to post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter.
ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $16.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.70 billion. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 4.20%. ArcelorMittal’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts expect ArcelorMittal to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
MT opened at $15.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 2.48. ArcelorMittal has a 1 year low of $12.53 and a 1 year high of $24.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.75.
About ArcelorMittal
ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.
