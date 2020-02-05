Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Iberdrola (BME:IBE) a €10.40 Price Target

Iberdrola (BME:IBE) has been assigned a €10.40 ($12.09) target price by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IBE. Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.00 ($12.79) price target on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €9.80 ($11.40) price target on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €10.20 ($11.86) price target on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group set a €9.00 ($10.47) price target on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.50 ($9.88) price target on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Iberdrola presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €9.65 ($11.22).

Iberdrola has a 1 year low of €5.87 ($6.83) and a 1 year high of €7.30 ($8.49).

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Iberdrola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iberdrola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.