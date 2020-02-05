JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) Given a €25.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) received a €25.00 ($29.07) price target from analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.91% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DEC. Barclays set a €23.50 ($27.33) price target on shares of JCDecaux and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. HSBC set a €26.00 ($30.23) price target on shares of JCDecaux and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on shares of JCDecaux and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank set a €28.50 ($33.14) price target on shares of JCDecaux and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €32.70 ($38.02) price target on shares of JCDecaux and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €27.21 ($31.64).

EPA:DEC opened at €24.06 ($27.98) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €26.37 and a 200-day moving average of €25.48. JCDecaux has a one year low of €27.02 ($31.42) and a one year high of €36.90 ($42.91).

JCDecaux SA engages in outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting street furniture; selling and renting equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other services.

