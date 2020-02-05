Covestro (ETR:1COV) PT Set at €40.00 by UBS Group

Covestro (ETR:1COV) has been assigned a €40.00 ($46.51) price target by analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.95% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Metzler set a €34.00 ($39.53) target price on Covestro and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank set a €58.00 ($67.44) target price on Covestro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on Covestro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on Covestro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on Covestro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €45.50 ($52.91).

Shares of Covestro stock opened at €38.48 ($44.74) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €40.67 and its 200-day moving average is €42.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion and a PE ratio of 11.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.70. Covestro has a 12-month low of €37.30 ($43.37) and a 12-month high of €55.78 ($64.86).

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

