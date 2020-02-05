Continental (ETR:CON) Given a €115.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Continental (ETR:CON) received a €115.00 ($133.72) price objective from stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.91% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Warburg Research set a €175.00 ($203.49) target price on shares of Continental and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €119.00 ($138.37) target price on shares of Continental and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Nord/LB set a €135.00 ($156.98) target price on shares of Continental and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group set a €120.00 ($139.53) target price on shares of Continental and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €125.00 ($145.35) target price on shares of Continental and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €130.82 ($152.11).

Shares of ETR:CON opened at €102.76 ($119.49) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.55 billion and a PE ratio of -95.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is €112.55 and its 200 day moving average is €117.22. Continental has a 52 week low of €99.26 ($115.42) and a 52 week high of €157.40 ($183.02). The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.97.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

