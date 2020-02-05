MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) PT Set at €110.00 by Barclays

MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) has been given a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 3.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MOR. Royal Bank of Canada set a €130.00 ($151.16) target price on MorphoSys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($174.42) price target on MorphoSys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($174.42) price target on MorphoSys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank set a €129.00 ($150.00) price target on MorphoSys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €124.25 ($144.48).

MOR stock opened at €113.50 ($131.98) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €123.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €109.73. The company has a current ratio of 7.80, a quick ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion and a PE ratio of -37.31. MorphoSys has a 1-year low of €79.70 ($92.67) and a 1-year high of €146.30 ($170.12).

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes antibodies and peptides for therapeutic applications in the United States. The company, together with its pharmaceutical partners, develops a therapeutic pipeline of approximately 115 drugs for various diseases, such as psoriasis, Alzheimer's diseases, haematological malignancies, solid tumors, hemophilia, multiple myeloma, metabolic diseases, inflamation, thrombosis, brittle bone syndrome, eye diseases, cancers, diabetic eye diseases, blood disorders, and asthma.

