Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €39.50 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) has been assigned a €39.50 ($45.93) target price by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 3.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €41.00 ($47.67) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €39.00 ($45.35) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €37.00 ($43.02) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Siemens Healthineers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €42.01 ($48.84).

Shares of SHL stock opened at €40.81 ($47.45) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €42.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €39.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.32. The company has a market capitalization of $40.78 billion and a PE ratio of 26.02. Siemens Healthineers has a 12-month low of €33.77 ($39.26) and a 12-month high of €44.80 ($52.09).

Siemens Healthineers AG develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates in three operating segments: Imaging, Advanced Therapies, and Diagnostics. The Imaging segment provides diagnostic imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

