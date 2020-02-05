Stabilus (ETR:STM) Given a €58.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Stabilus (ETR:STM) has been given a €58.00 ($67.44) price target by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.67% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($55.81) price target on shares of Stabilus and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €48.00 ($55.81) price target on shares of Stabilus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Warburg Research set a €47.00 ($54.65) price target on shares of Stabilus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a €68.00 ($79.07) price target on shares of Stabilus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Stabilus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €57.14 ($66.45).

Shares of STM stock opened at €57.05 ($66.34) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €59.62 and its 200 day moving average is €50.82. Stabilus has a 12 month low of €35.58 ($41.37) and a 12 month high of €64.55 ($75.06).

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe, NAFTA, the Asia/Pacific, and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

