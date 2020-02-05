Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) PT Set at €90.00 by UBS Group

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) has been given a €90.00 ($104.65) price objective by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 38.80% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on WCH. HSBC set a €62.00 ($72.09) target price on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Commerzbank set a €61.00 ($70.93) target price on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €61.00 ($70.93) target price on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Baader Bank set a €88.00 ($102.33) target price on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €56.00 ($65.12) target price on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €73.79 ($85.80).

ETR WCH opened at €64.84 ($75.40) on Monday. Wacker Chemie has a 12 month low of €57.86 ($67.28) and a 12 month high of €97.92 ($113.86). The company has a 50-day moving average of €65.70 and a 200-day moving average of €66.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.87, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.82.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, silicones, silicone fluids, emulsions, elastomers, sealants and resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint and coating, chemical, cosmetic, textile and leather, paper and film coating, fabric coating, electrical and electronic engineering, insulation technology, mechanical engineering and metal processing, medical technology, automotive, communications technology, office equipment, household appliance, plastics and rubber processing, and mold making applications.

