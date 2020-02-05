RWE (FRA:RWE) PT Set at €38.00 by Barclays

RWE (FRA:RWE) has been assigned a €38.00 ($44.19) target price by equities researchers at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 20.29% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €37.00 ($43.02) price target on shares of RWE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Independent Research set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on shares of RWE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €32.00 ($37.21) target price on shares of RWE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €29.30 ($34.07) target price on shares of RWE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, HSBC set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on shares of RWE and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €31.07 ($36.13).

RWE stock opened at €31.59 ($36.73) on Monday. RWE has a 12-month low of €14.35 ($16.69) and a 12-month high of €23.28 ($27.07). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €29.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is €26.96.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

