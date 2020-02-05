Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) Given a €40.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) received a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective from stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FPE. Kepler Capital Markets set a €41.00 ($47.67) target price on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €34.00 ($39.53) target price on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Independent Research set a €41.00 ($47.67) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €37.05 ($43.08).

Shares of FRA FPE opened at €37.05 ($43.08) on Monday. Fuchs Petrolub has a 1-year low of €37.40 ($43.49) and a 1-year high of €44.80 ($52.09). The business’s fifty day moving average price is €39.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €35.05.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

