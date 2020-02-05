Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) Given a €40.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) received a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective from stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FPE. Kepler Capital Markets set a €41.00 ($47.67) target price on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €34.00 ($39.53) target price on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Independent Research set a €41.00 ($47.67) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €37.05 ($43.08).

Shares of FRA FPE opened at €37.05 ($43.08) on Monday. Fuchs Petrolub has a 1-year low of €37.40 ($43.49) and a 1-year high of €44.80 ($52.09). The business’s fifty day moving average price is €39.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €35.05.

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

