Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) PT Set at €18.70 by UBS Group

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) has been given a €18.70 ($21.74) price objective by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.44% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on DTE. Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.00 ($18.60) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Independent Research set a €18.50 ($21.51) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. HSBC set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.10 ($14.07) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €16.33 ($18.99).

FRA DTE opened at €14.67 ($17.06) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €14.70 and a 200 day moving average price of €15.05. Deutsche Telekom has a 52 week low of €12.72 ($14.79) and a 52 week high of €18.13 ($21.08).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

