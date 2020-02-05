Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Reduced by KeyCorp

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of WESCO International in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.03. KeyCorp also issued estimates for WESCO International’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.76 EPS.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.01). WESCO International had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on WCC. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of WESCO International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of WESCO International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of WESCO International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of WESCO International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of WESCO International in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.27.

Shares of WESCO International stock opened at $48.70 on Monday. WESCO International has a twelve month low of $42.03 and a twelve month high of $61.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.76.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCC. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in WESCO International by 138.2% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,306,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,432,000 after buying an additional 758,163 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in WESCO International by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 215,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,289,000 after buying an additional 76,529 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in WESCO International by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 260,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,462,000 after buying an additional 74,524 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in WESCO International by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 834,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,872,000 after buying an additional 60,500 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in WESCO International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,463,000. 98.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies.

