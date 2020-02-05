First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for First Busey in a report issued on Monday, February 3rd. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.51. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Busey’s FY2020 earnings at $2.05 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. BidaskClub cut First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded First Busey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BUSE opened at $25.66 on Tuesday. First Busey has a fifty-two week low of $23.44 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.09 and a 200-day moving average of $26.14.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $103.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.91 million. First Busey had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 9.85%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. This is a boost from First Busey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.93%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in First Busey during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in First Busey by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,044 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in First Busey by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Busey during the fourth quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in First Busey during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.42% of the company’s stock.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

