Weatherford International plc to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.69) Per Share, BWS Financial Forecasts (OTCMKTS:WFTIQ)

Weatherford International plc (OTCMKTS:WFTIQ) – Investment analysts at BWS Financial issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Weatherford International in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 29th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.69) for the quarter. BWS Financial has a “Buy” rating on the stock. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Weatherford International’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.38) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($1.86) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weatherford International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th.

Shares of Weatherford International stock opened at $0.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.08 million and a P/E ratio of -0.01.

About Weatherford International

Weatherford International plc, an oilfield service company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. It offers artificial lift systems, including reciprocating rod, progressing cavity pumping, gas, hydraulic, plunger, and hybrid lift systems, as well as related automation and control systems; pressure pumping and reservoir stimulation services, such as acidizing, fracturing and fluid systems, cementing, and coiled-tubing intervention; and drill stem test tools, and surface well testing and multiphase flow measurement services.

