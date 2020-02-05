Brokers Set Expectations for ArcBest Corp’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARCB)

ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of ArcBest in a report issued on Sunday, February 2nd. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler anticipates that the transportation company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ArcBest’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.93 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. ArcBest had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 1.34%. The company had revenue of $717.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $721.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens dropped their price target on ArcBest from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. BidaskClub cut ArcBest from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine cut ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut ArcBest from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCB opened at $22.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $569.06 million, a P/E ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.88 and a 200-day moving average of $28.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ArcBest has a 12 month low of $21.80 and a 12 month high of $40.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. ArcBest’s payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in ArcBest by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 16,860 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in ArcBest by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 302,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,510,000 after acquiring an additional 44,836 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in ArcBest by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 304,637 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,563,000 after acquiring an additional 45,704 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ArcBest by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after acquiring an additional 20,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ArcBest in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,612,000. 91.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

