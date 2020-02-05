Research Analysts Set Expectations for WESCO International, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:WCC)

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) – William Blair issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of WESCO International in a report released on Thursday, January 30th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.02 for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for WESCO International’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.33 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.35 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.60 EPS.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on WCC. Longbow Research raised WESCO International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. TheStreet raised WESCO International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised WESCO International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised WESCO International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on WESCO International in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.27.

Shares of WCC stock opened at $48.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.76. WESCO International has a fifty-two week low of $42.03 and a fifty-two week high of $61.32.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 127,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,592,000 after buying an additional 11,568 shares during the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 4.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 96,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,612,000 after buying an additional 3,977 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 7.8% in the third quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 834,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,872,000 after buying an additional 60,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 40.0% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 260,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,462,000 after buying an additional 74,524 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.86% of the company’s stock.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies.

