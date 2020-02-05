Norbord Inc to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:OSB)

Norbord Inc (TSE:OSB) – Research analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Norbord in a report issued on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff expects that the company will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Norbord’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.67 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Norbord from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. CIBC lifted their target price on Norbord from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Norbord stock opened at C$39.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$36.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$34.01. Norbord has a 12 month low of C$26.31 and a 12 month high of C$40.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.14.

In other Norbord news, Senior Officer Robin E.A. Lampard sold 20,000 shares of Norbord stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.00, for a total value of C$700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$955,220.

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

