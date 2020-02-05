Brokers Issue Forecasts for Illinois Tool Works Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:ITW)

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Illinois Tool Works in a report issued on Sunday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $1.85 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.80. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ Q3 2020 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.70 EPS.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 81.83%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ITW. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Argus set a $180.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Cfra upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.40.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $182.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $56.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.90. Illinois Tool Works has a one year low of $133.16 and a one year high of $182.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $178.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.86.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 3,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 2,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.