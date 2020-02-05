Home Bancorp, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.73 Per Share (NASDAQ:HBCP)

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Home Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 3rd. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons expects that the bank will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $41.50 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Home Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 23.95%. The firm had revenue of $24.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.44 million.

HBCP has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Home Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Home Bancorp from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Home Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Home Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.63.

Home Bancorp stock opened at $36.06 on Tuesday. Home Bancorp has a 12-month low of $33.20 and a 12-month high of $40.80. The company has a market capitalization of $334.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.85%.

In related news, Director Chris P. Rader acquired 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.40 per share, with a total value of $33,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Home Bancorp by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Home Bancorp by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,578 shares of the bank’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Home Bancorp by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,486 shares of the bank’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Home Bancorp by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,878,000 after acquiring an additional 39,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Home Bancorp by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. 39.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana. It offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts.

