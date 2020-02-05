Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $2.75 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Raytheon in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $2.75 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Raytheon’s FY2020 earnings at $12.35 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Raytheon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays set a $215.00 price target on Raytheon and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 price target on Raytheon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Cfra upped their price target on Raytheon from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.60.

Shares of Raytheon stock opened at $224.21 on Tuesday. Raytheon has a 52 week low of $169.64 and a 52 week high of $233.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.51. The firm has a market cap of $61.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.05. Raytheon had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon by 312.5% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in Raytheon during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Raytheon by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.48, for a total value of $107,740.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,940.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $440,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th were issued a $0.9425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $3.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.63%.

Raytheon Company Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

