Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Chevron Co. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:CVX)

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Chevron in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Gammel now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $1.83 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.92. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Chevron’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.00 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $7.49 EPS.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Chevron in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.93.

CVX opened at $106.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $202.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.29. Chevron has a 1-year low of $105.40 and a 1-year high of $127.34.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total transaction of $933,504.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $8,172,225.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,086,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 75.92%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

