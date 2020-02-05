Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) Issued By Seaport Global Securities

Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) – Seaport Global Securities boosted their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dover in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 3rd. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.48 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.33. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Dover’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.65 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DOV. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Dover in a report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dover has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.38.

Shares of DOV opened at $116.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.51. Dover has a one year low of $86.13 and a one year high of $120.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.43.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Dover had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 29.46%. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS.

In related news, VP William Spurgeon sold 6,559 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total value of $718,079.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,806.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 4,055 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.48, for a total transaction of $456,106.40. Insiders sold a total of 11,114 shares of company stock worth $1,234,186 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Dover during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Dover during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Dover during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

