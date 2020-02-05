Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $3.83 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts

Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) – Seaport Global Securities decreased their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Sherwin-Williams in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 3rd. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will earn $3.83 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.20. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Sherwin-Williams’ Q2 2020 earnings at $7.30 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $4.74 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $4.55 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $26.44 EPS.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.40 by ($0.13). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 51.35% and a net margin of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $631.00 to $611.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $485.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $582.92.

NYSE SHW opened at $586.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $53.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $578.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $554.51. Sherwin-Williams has a twelve month low of $410.35 and a twelve month high of $599.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 3,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.62, for a total transaction of $1,904,433.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,940,087.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 14,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.92, for a total transaction of $8,500,339.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,120 shares in the company, valued at $64,107,350.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 137.8% during the fourth quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,527,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth about $7,200,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

