Graphic Packaging Holding Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share (NYSE:GPK)

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Graphic Packaging in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Rizzo forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Graphic Packaging’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

GPK has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine cut Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Graphic Packaging from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Shares of GPK stock opened at $15.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.62. Graphic Packaging has a fifty-two week low of $12.06 and a fifty-two week high of $16.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.46.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPK. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Graphic Packaging by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 8,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the third quarter worth $160,000.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.