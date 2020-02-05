ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.41 Per Share

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) – Equities research analysts at Northcoast Research issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for ManpowerGroup in a report released on Monday, February 3rd. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy anticipates that the business services provider will earn $1.41 per share for the quarter. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for ManpowerGroup’s Q2 2020 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.17 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $7.50 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.45 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MAN. CL King initiated coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Barclays upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $107.00 target price on shares of ManpowerGroup and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.40.

Shares of MAN opened at $94.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.46. ManpowerGroup has a fifty-two week low of $78.14 and a fifty-two week high of $100.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.40.

In other news, insider Burke Patrick 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 28th. Also, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 13,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $1,373,909.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,788 shares of company stock worth $2,171,690. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in ManpowerGroup by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in ManpowerGroup by 0.3% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 40,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in ManpowerGroup by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in ManpowerGroup by 1.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC lifted its position in ManpowerGroup by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 5,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

