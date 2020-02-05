Brokers Offer Predictions for West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (TSE:WFT)

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSE:WFT) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for West Fraser Timber in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.17 for the quarter. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for West Fraser Timber’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.01 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Separately, CIBC lowered West Fraser Timber from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$70.20.

WFT opened at C$54.83 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$57.28 and a 200 day moving average price of C$54.20. West Fraser Timber has a twelve month low of C$43.93 and a twelve month high of C$80.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.59, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion and a P/E ratio of -37.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is currently -54.35%.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and paper in western Canada and the southern United States. The company offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, as well as newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products. It also provides treated wood, medium density fiberboard panels, laminated veneer lumber panels, and plywood; northern bleached softwood Kraft pulp used to produce various paper products, including printing and writing papers, specialty grades, and various tissue products; and bleached chemical thermo-mechanical pulp that is used to produce coated board grades, printing and writing paper, and paper towel/napkin grades, as well as specialty papers and tissue grades.

