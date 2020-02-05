Brokers Issue Forecasts for Cargojet’s Q4 2019 Earnings (TSE:CJT)

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lowered their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cargojet in a research note issued on Thursday, January 30th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.95. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Cargojet’s FY2021 earnings at $2.94 EPS.

CJT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. AltaCorp Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cargojet in a research report on Sunday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Cargojet from C$136.00 to C$126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$95.00 target price on shares of Cargojet in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cargojet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$113.75.

Shares of TSE:CJT opened at C$119.37 on Monday. Cargojet has a one year low of C$73.22 and a one year high of C$120.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$109.25 and a 200-day moving average of C$99.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion and a PE ratio of 71.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 425.06, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$117.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$122.20 million.

In other Cargojet news, Director Jamie Bennett Porteous sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$102.45, for a total transaction of C$102,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$239,220.75.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 14 cities in Canada; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

