Brokers Issue Forecasts for Cargojet’s Q4 2019 Earnings (TSE:CJT)

Posted by on Feb 5th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lowered their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cargojet in a research note issued on Thursday, January 30th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.95. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Cargojet’s FY2021 earnings at $2.94 EPS.

CJT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. AltaCorp Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cargojet in a research report on Sunday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Cargojet from C$136.00 to C$126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$95.00 target price on shares of Cargojet in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cargojet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$113.75.

Shares of TSE:CJT opened at C$119.37 on Monday. Cargojet has a one year low of C$73.22 and a one year high of C$120.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$109.25 and a 200-day moving average of C$99.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion and a PE ratio of 71.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 425.06, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$117.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$122.20 million.

In other Cargojet news, Director Jamie Bennett Porteous sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$102.45, for a total transaction of C$102,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$239,220.75.

Cargojet Company Profile

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 14 cities in Canada; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Brokers Offer Predictions for West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd.’s Q1 2020 Earnings
Brokers Offer Predictions for West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd.’s Q1 2020 Earnings
Brokers Issue Forecasts for Cargojet’s Q4 2019 Earnings
Brokers Issue Forecasts for Cargojet’s Q4 2019 Earnings
Brokers Offer Predictions for Weyerhaeuser Co’s Q1 2020 Earnings
Brokers Offer Predictions for Weyerhaeuser Co’s Q1 2020 Earnings
DA Davidson Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Realty Income Corp
DA Davidson Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Realty Income Corp
Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for CDW Raised by Northcoast Research
Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for CDW Raised by Northcoast Research
Critical Comparison: Iovance Biotherapeutics & Agenus
Critical Comparison: Iovance Biotherapeutics & Agenus


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report