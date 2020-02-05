Brokers Offer Predictions for Weyerhaeuser Co’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:WY)

Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note issued on Monday, February 3rd. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Weintraub now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.18.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on WY. Argus increased their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Scotiabank set a $28.50 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.64.

Shares of WY opened at $28.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $22.35 and a 12-month high of $31.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -256.18 and a beta of 1.69.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Weyerhaeuser had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 20,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $588,016.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,603,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $875,420,000 after purchasing an additional 271,189 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 3,095,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,493,000 after purchasing an additional 52,691 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,165 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 11.5% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,063,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,165,000 after acquiring an additional 212,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,771,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,501,000 after acquiring an additional 57,317 shares in the last quarter. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.