DA Davidson Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

Posted by on Feb 5th, 2020

Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) – Analysts at DA Davidson boosted their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Realty Income in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 31st. DA Davidson analyst B. Oxford now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.84.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $374.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.86 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 4.61%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share.

O has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho raised Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James raised Realty Income from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.82.

O stock opened at $78.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $25.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.71, a P/E/G ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.07. Realty Income has a 12-month low of $66.21 and a 12-month high of $82.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.21.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.6% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 4,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 3.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 74.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a feb 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a $0.2325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous feb 20 dividend of $0.23. This represents a yield of 3.6%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.46%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

Earnings History and Estimates for Realty Income (NYSE:O)

