Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for CDW Raised by Northcoast Research (NASDAQ:CDW)

Equities researchers at Northcoast Research lifted their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CDW in a research note issued on Monday, February 3rd. Northcoast Research analyst K. Housum now anticipates that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $1.44 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.43.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded CDW from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of CDW in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CDW presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.88.

CDW opened at $136.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. CDW has a 12 month low of $84.28 and a 12 month high of $146.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 57.1% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,553 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 51.7% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,611 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 3.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,652 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 19.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,441 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the third quarter worth $26,000. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other CDW news, insider Thomas E. Richards sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.43, for a total transaction of $6,971,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 597,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,341,912.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert F. Kirby sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.19, for a total value of $174,447.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,008,255.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,452 shares of company stock valued at $14,241,764 over the last ninety days. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

