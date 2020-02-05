$19.40 Million in Sales Expected for SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) will announce $19.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SB One Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $19.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $19.80 million. SB One Bancorp posted sales of $18.07 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that SB One Bancorp will report full year sales of $78.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $78.40 million to $78.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SB One Bancorp.

Get SB One Bancorp alerts:

SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $18.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.10 million. SB One Bancorp had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 10.91%.

SBBX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SB One Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of SB One Bancorp in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

SBBX stock opened at $24.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.58 and a 200 day moving average of $23.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.70 million, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. SB One Bancorp has a 52 week low of $20.48 and a 52 week high of $25.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. SB One Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.18%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in SB One Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SB One Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $457,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of SB One Bancorp by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 10,856 shares in the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael increased its holdings in shares of SB One Bancorp by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 20,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of SB One Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 44.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SB One Bancorp Company Profile

SB One Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for SB One Bank that provides commercial banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers. It operates in two segments, Banking and Financial Services, and Insurance Services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as time and demand deposits.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SB One Bancorp (SBBX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SB One Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SB One Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.