Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) vs. Wyndham Destinations (NASDAQ:WYND) Critical Analysis

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) and Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Eldorado Resorts alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Eldorado Resorts and Wyndham Destinations, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eldorado Resorts 0 2 6 0 2.75 Wyndham Destinations 0 2 5 0 2.71

Eldorado Resorts currently has a consensus price target of $57.89, indicating a potential downside of 7.67%. Wyndham Destinations has a consensus price target of $60.29, indicating a potential upside of 21.76%. Given Wyndham Destinations’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Wyndham Destinations is more favorable than Eldorado Resorts.

Volatility and Risk

Eldorado Resorts has a beta of 1.6, suggesting that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wyndham Destinations has a beta of 1.58, suggesting that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.6% of Eldorado Resorts shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.9% of Wyndham Destinations shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Eldorado Resorts shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Wyndham Destinations shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Eldorado Resorts and Wyndham Destinations’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eldorado Resorts 3.61% 8.99% 1.60% Wyndham Destinations 11.22% -87.60% 6.77%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Eldorado Resorts and Wyndham Destinations’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eldorado Resorts $2.06 billion 2.37 $95.24 million $1.38 45.43 Wyndham Destinations $3.93 billion 1.14 $672.00 million $4.69 10.56

Wyndham Destinations has higher revenue and earnings than Eldorado Resorts. Wyndham Destinations is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eldorado Resorts, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Eldorado Resorts Company Profile

Eldorado Resorts, Inc. operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino. The company also operates Isle Casino Hotel?Black Hawk and Lady Luck Casino?Black Hawk land-based casinos; Isle Casino Racing Pompano Park, a casino and harness racing track; Isle Casino Bettendorf, a land-based single-level casino; Isle Casino Waterloo, a single-level land-based casino; Isle of Capri Casino Hotel Lake Charles, a gaming vessel; Isle of Capri Casino Lula, a two dockside casino; Lady Luck Casino Vicksburg and Isle of Capri Casino Kansas City dockside casinos; Isle of Capri Casino Boonville, a single-level dockside casino; Isle Casino Cape Girardeau, a dockside casino, and pavilion and entertainment center; Lady Luck Casino Caruthersville, a riverboat casino; and Lady Luck Casino Nemacolin, a casino property. In addition, it operates Tropicana Casino and Resort, Atlantic City, a casino and resort; Tropicana Evansville, a casino hotel and entertainment complex; Lumière Place Casino, Tropicana Laughlin Hotel and Casino, MontBleu Casino Resort & Spa, and Grand Victoria Casino; Trop Casino Greenville, a landside gaming facility; Belle of Baton Rouge Casino & Hotel, a dockside riverboat; and Racelinebet.com. As of December 31, 2018, it owned 28 gaming facilities with approximately 30,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals; 800 table games; and 12,600 hotel rooms. The company was founded in 1973 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

Wyndham Destinations Company Profile

Wyndham Destinations, Inc. operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts. The Exchange & Rentals segment offers vacation exchange services and products to owners of VOIs; and manages and markets vacation rental properties primarily on behalf of independent owners. As of June 25, 2019, it had approximately 220 vacation ownership resorts. Wyndham Destinations, Inc. also has relationships with approximately 4,300 vacation ownership resorts. The company was formerly known as Wyndham Worldwide Corporation and changed its name to Wyndham Destinations, Inc. in May 2018. Wyndham Destinations, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.