Comparing Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) and Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN)

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) and Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.8% of Northern Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.4% of Merchants Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Northern Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 43.4% of Merchants Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Northern Trust has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Merchants Bancorp has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Northern Trust and Merchants Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northern Trust 1 8 1 0 2.00 Merchants Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Northern Trust currently has a consensus price target of $106.20, suggesting a potential upside of 5.76%. Merchants Bancorp has a consensus price target of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.00%. Given Merchants Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Merchants Bancorp is more favorable than Northern Trust.

Dividends

Northern Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Merchants Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Northern Trust pays out 42.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Merchants Bancorp pays out 11.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Northern Trust has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years and Merchants Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Northern Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Northern Trust and Merchants Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northern Trust 21.64% 15.15% 1.17% Merchants Bancorp 29.85% 19.24% 1.49%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Northern Trust and Merchants Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northern Trust $6.90 billion 3.09 $1.49 billion $6.63 15.15 Merchants Bancorp $259.08 million 2.22 $77.33 million $2.37 8.44

Northern Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Merchants Bancorp. Merchants Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Northern Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Northern Trust beats Merchants Bancorp on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management. The C&IS segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services. This segment serves corporate and public retirement funds, foundations, endowments, fund managers, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds, and other institutional investors. The Wealth Management segment offers trust, investment management, custody, and philanthropic; financial consulting; guardianship and estate administration; family business consulting; family financial education; brokerage services; and private and business banking services. This segment serves high-net-worth individuals and families, business owners, executives, professionals, retirees, and established privately-held businesses. The company also provides asset management services, such as active and passive equity; active and passive fixed income; cash management; alternative asset classes comprising private equity and hedge funds of funds; and multi-manager advisory services and products through separately managed accounts, bank common and collective funds, registered investment companies, exchange traded funds, non-U.S. collective investment funds, and unregistered private investment funds. In addition, it offers overlay and other risk management services. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities. The Mortgage Warehousing segment funds agency eligible residential loans, including origination, purchase, and sale in the secondary market, as well as commercial loans to non-depository financial institutions. The Banking segment offers a range of financial products and services to consumers and businesses, such as various types of deposit products comprising checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, commercial real estate, mortgage, and other consumer loan products; and letters of credit, as well as engages in the retail banking, agricultural lending, single family mortgage lending, small business administration lending, and correspondent lending and servicing businesses. It operates 14 offices. Merchants Bancorp was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

