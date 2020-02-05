ValuEngine Upgrades ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ABMD. Leerink Swann lifted their target price on ABIOMED from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James cut ABIOMED from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded ABIOMED from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on ABIOMED from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $272.25.

Get ABIOMED alerts:

ABIOMED stock opened at $185.95 on Friday. ABIOMED has a 12-month low of $155.02 and a 12-month high of $364.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $177.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.15. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 38.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.46.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 13.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of ABIOMED by 453.0% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 18,686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,324,000 after acquiring an additional 15,307 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of ABIOMED in the third quarter worth approximately $145,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ABIOMED by 9.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,389,676 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $882,977,000 after acquiring an additional 290,358 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ABIOMED by 5.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

About ABIOMED

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for ABIOMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABIOMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.