AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Svb Leerink initiated coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.00.

AHCO stock opened at $14.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $414.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.09, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.56. AdaptHealth has a one year low of $7.82 and a one year high of $15.47.

AdaptHealth, LLC distributes home medical equipment. The Company offers mobility products, respiratory therapy, non- invasive ventilation, nutrition supplies, ocean home health products, sleep therapy supplies, bed lifts, seat lift chairs, and bath aids. AdaptHealth, LLC was founded in 2012 and is based in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania.

