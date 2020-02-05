Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Upgraded to Sell by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.67.

Shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock opened at $34.37 on Friday. Altra Industrial Motion has a 52-week low of $23.89 and a 52-week high of $38.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 1.96.

In other Altra Industrial Motion news, Director Larry Mcpherson sold 8,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $267,197.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,509 shares in the company, valued at $282,924.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the first quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,687,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,007,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the second quarter valued at approximately $621,000.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

