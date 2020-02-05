BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

BDSI has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. BioDelivery Sciences International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.75.

BDSI opened at $5.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.25. BioDelivery Sciences International has a twelve month low of $3.59 and a twelve month high of $7.21. The firm has a market cap of $478.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.64 and a beta of 0.52.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.34. BioDelivery Sciences International had a negative net margin of 22.11% and a negative return on equity of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $30.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.86 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioDelivery Sciences International will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James Vollins sold 29,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $185,213.25. Also, Director Healthcare Master Fun Broadfin sold 2,206,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total transaction of $13,325,707.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,237,681 shares of company stock worth $38,164,336. 8.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug delivery technologies.

