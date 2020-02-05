CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on CV Sciences in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CV Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Shares of CVSI opened at $0.95 on Friday. CV Sciences has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $6.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $94.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.88 and a beta of -0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.13.

CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $12.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.61 million. CV Sciences had a negative return on equity of 21.86% and a negative net margin of 11.99%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CV Sciences will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Joerg Grasser purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.71 per share, with a total value of $25,650.00. Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

About CV Sciences

CV Sciences, Inc operates as a life science company. It operates through two segments, Consumer Products and Specialty Pharmaceuticals. The Consumer Products segment manufactures, markets, and sells consumer products containing hemp-based cannabidiol oil under the PlusCBD brand in various market sectors, including nutraceutical, beauty care, specialty foods, and vape.

