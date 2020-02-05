Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Buckle (NYSE:BKE) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Buckle from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

BKE stock opened at $24.70 on Friday. Buckle has a 1-year low of $14.81 and a 1-year high of $28.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.84.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Buckle had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $224.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Buckle will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. This is a boost from Buckle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Buckle’s payout ratio is currently 60.91%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Buckle by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,276,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,027,000 after acquiring an additional 45,736 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Buckle by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,333,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,701,000 after acquiring an additional 97,459 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its holdings in shares of Buckle by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 694,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,793,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Buckle by 5.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 399,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,917,000 after acquiring an additional 20,887 shares during the period. Finally, RK Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Buckle by 0.8% in the third quarter. RK Asset Management LLC now owns 372,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,683,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Outpost Makers, Departwest, and Veece.

