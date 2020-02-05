CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CNXM. Barclays lowered shares of CNX Midstream Partners from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNX Midstream Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of CNX Midstream Partners from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CNX Midstream Partners from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group restated an overweight rating on shares of CNX Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of CNXM opened at $14.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $966.30 million, a PE ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.10. CNX Midstream Partners has a one year low of $12.95 and a one year high of $16.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.70.

CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $81.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.90 million. CNX Midstream Partners had a net margin of 57.00% and a return on equity of 41.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CNX Midstream Partners will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be given a $0.414 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.08%. This is a positive change from CNX Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. CNX Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.57%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of CNX Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNX Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNX Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $175,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CNX Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of CNX Midstream Partners by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,322 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.16% of the company’s stock.

CNX Midstream Partners Company Profile

CNX Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. The company operates through two segments, Anchor Systems and Additional Systems. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 14 compression and dehydration facilities.

