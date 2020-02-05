CCUR (OTCMKTS:CCUR) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Posted by on Feb 5th, 2020

ValuEngine cut shares of CCUR (OTCMKTS:CCUR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of CCUR opened at $4.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 35.04 and a quick ratio of 35.04. CCUR has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $4.50.

About CCUR

CCUR Holdings, Inc, formerly Concurrent Computer Corporation, is in the process of evaluating opportunities intended to maximize the value of its remaining assets. This will include the evaluation of opportunities to invest in or acquire one or more operating businesses.

