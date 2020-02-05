CCUR (OTCMKTS:CCUR) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of CCUR (OTCMKTS:CCUR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of CCUR opened at $4.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 35.04 and a quick ratio of 35.04. CCUR has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $4.50.
About CCUR
