Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Citi Trends from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

CTRN opened at $23.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $271.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.58. Citi Trends has a 12-month low of $13.41 and a 12-month high of $24.26.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $183.05 million during the quarter. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 1.87%. On average, analysts predict that Citi Trends will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jonathan Duskin sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total transaction of $43,365.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRN. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Citi Trends by 4,772.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 306,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,482,000 after buying an additional 300,216 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citi Trends during the second quarter valued at $3,809,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Citi Trends by 72.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 173,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after buying an additional 72,860 shares during the last quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Citi Trends by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC now owns 231,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,357,000 after buying an additional 17,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Citi Trends by 32.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 45,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 11,011 shares during the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of urban fashion apparel and accessories. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear for men and women, as well as children, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; accessories comprising handbags, jewelry, footwear, belts, intimate apparel, scrubs, and sleepwear; and functional bedroom, bathroom, and kitchen products, as well as beauty products and toys.

