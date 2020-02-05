Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $46.86 Million

Equities analysts expect Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) to announce sales of $46.86 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Investors Real Estate Trust Reit’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $47.70 million and the lowest is $45.17 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Investors Real Estate Trust Reit will report full year sales of $186.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $185.14 million to $187.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $190.14 million, with estimates ranging from $184.91 million to $195.01 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Investors Real Estate Trust Reit.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. National Securities assumed coverage on Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.92.

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit stock opened at $74.55 on Wednesday. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit has a 12 month low of $55.99 and a 12 month high of $79.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in the second quarter worth $208,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 199.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit Company Profile

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of December 31, 2018, IRET owned interests in 87 apartment communities consisting of 13,702 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: IRET and IRET PRC, respectively).

