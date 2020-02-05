$29.35 Million in Sales Expected for Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) This Quarter

Posted by on Feb 5th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Wall Street analysts expect Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) to announce sales of $29.35 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Veracyte’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $29.80 million and the lowest is $28.96 million. Veracyte reported sales of $25.75 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Veracyte will report full-year sales of $120.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $119.60 million to $120.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $139.31 million, with estimates ranging from $130.80 million to $146.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Veracyte.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VCYT shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.67.

In related news, insider John Walter Hanna, Jr. sold 15,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total transaction of $442,439.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,416 shares in the company, valued at $1,896,176.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $501,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,726 shares in the company, valued at $3,100,573.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 150,653 shares of company stock worth $4,173,266. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VCYT. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Veracyte by 144.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,764,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,342,000 after buying an additional 1,633,287 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Veracyte in the third quarter valued at $21,541,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 36.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,298,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,517,000 after purchasing an additional 618,054 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 28.7% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,764,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,342,000 after purchasing an additional 615,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,788,436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,853,000 after purchasing an additional 205,638 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VCYT opened at $28.08 on Wednesday. Veracyte has a 12-month low of $17.70 and a 12-month high of $31.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -140.39 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.25 and its 200-day moving average is $26.42.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas solutions for a complex landscape in thyroid nodule diagnosis to physicians; Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

Featured Article: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veracyte (VCYT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $46.86 Million
Investors Real Estate Trust Reit Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $46.86 Million
$29.35 Million in Sales Expected for Veracyte Inc This Quarter
$29.35 Million in Sales Expected for Veracyte Inc This Quarter
SSE Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade
SSE Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade
Chevron Sets New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade
Chevron Sets New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade
Integrafin Sets New 52-Week High After Insider Buying Activity
Integrafin Sets New 52-Week High After Insider Buying Activity
Urban Outfitters, Inc. Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.16 Billion
Urban Outfitters, Inc. Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.16 Billion


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report