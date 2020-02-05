$29.35 Million in Sales Expected for Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) to announce sales of $29.35 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Veracyte’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $29.80 million and the lowest is $28.96 million. Veracyte reported sales of $25.75 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Veracyte will report full-year sales of $120.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $119.60 million to $120.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $139.31 million, with estimates ranging from $130.80 million to $146.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Veracyte.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VCYT shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.67.

In related news, insider John Walter Hanna, Jr. sold 15,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total transaction of $442,439.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,416 shares in the company, valued at $1,896,176.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $501,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,726 shares in the company, valued at $3,100,573.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 150,653 shares of company stock worth $4,173,266. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VCYT. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Veracyte by 144.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,764,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,342,000 after buying an additional 1,633,287 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Veracyte in the third quarter valued at $21,541,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 36.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,298,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,517,000 after purchasing an additional 618,054 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 28.7% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,764,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,342,000 after purchasing an additional 615,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,788,436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,853,000 after purchasing an additional 205,638 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VCYT opened at $28.08 on Wednesday. Veracyte has a 12-month low of $17.70 and a 12-month high of $31.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -140.39 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.25 and its 200-day moving average is $26.42.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas solutions for a complex landscape in thyroid nodule diagnosis to physicians; Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

